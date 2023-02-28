GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- 2023 is an exciting year for the Women’s Resource Center (WRC)! Not only is the organization celebrating its 50th Anniversary, but the WRC is gearing up for its esteemed event, the Pillar Awards. The 33rd Annual Pillar Awards luncheon will be hosted from 11:30 am- 1:30 pm on Thursday, March 9, at the JW Marriot. This year’s keynote speaker is humanitarian and author Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone.

The community is encouraged to attend, and tickets are available to purchase through Thursday, March 2. According to the WRC, proceeds from the event “support programs dedicated to empowering women to become economically self-sufficient by improving their lives through employment, career development, and personal growth.”

“Our gender-focused mission is part of a greater movement to create an equitable and inclusive culture, free of racism and discrimination,” said Sandra Gaddy, CEO of Women’s Resource Center.

“Individuals have the opportunity to achieve success in the workplace and attain economic independence.” The Pillar Awards honors employers who are empowering the women in their workplace through progressive and inclusive practices to improve the recruitment, retention and advancement of working women.

This year’s award winners, all of which are employers making efforts to advance women in the workplace, include Family Promise of Grand Rapids, Gentex Corporation and Trinity Health Michigan.

About the 2023 honor award winners

(Information provided by the Women’s Resource Center)

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Family Promise of Grand Rapids will be honored for their progressive career advancement and diversity and inclusion practices, such as implementing an Alternative and Flexible Work Policy and working with a DEI consultant to provide cultural competency training for all staff.

Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation will be honored for its career advancement opportunities and Women@Gentex business resource group. In 2019, Gentex established business resource groups on the pillars of inclusion, development and community.

Trinity Health Michigan

Trinity Health Michigan will be honored for its supportive workplace culture and career advancement practices. In 2018, Trinity Health Michigan established Career Development Services, which provides employees with evidence-based career coaching, career exploration pathways at Trinity Health and opportunities to learn about related training and educational programs and identifies resources to assist with the removal of employment and training related barriers.

To learn more about each employer, the Women Resource Center’s mission, and details about the 33rd Annual Pillar Awards, visit the WRC’s website.