GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bottoms up! One of the state’s most popular drink festivals, the Michigan Winter Beer Festival, returns Saturday, Feb. 25. Now in its 17th year, the Michigan Brewers Guild is ready to invite beer lovers back to LMCU Ball Park (home of the West Michigan Whitecaps) to sample more than 720 beers (and nearly 90 distinct styles) from 124 breweries.

What to expect at the Michigan Winter Beer Festival?

The highly anticipated event kicks off from 1-6 pm and features musical entertainment from Steve Leaf & Co, Nathan Walton and The Remedy, and Great Lakes Brass. Festival goers can also observe unique ice sculptures, bundle up next to firepits and purchase food provided by the Whitecaps concessions team.

Photo courtesy of Mike Buck

How to purchase tickets to the Michigan Winter Beer Festival?

According to the Michigan Brewers Guild, guests can purchase tickets in advance for $60 and pay $70 for tickets the day of the event. Tickets include 15 three-ounce sample tokens and can be purchased online.

Event organizers also said, “Enthusiast members of the Guild are admitted one hour early, and those interested in becoming a member can join for $35. In addition to early admission for every MBG festival, enthusiast members are allowed to purchase tickets two days ahead of the general public.”

How should I prepare for the Michigan Beer Festival?

Since the Michigan Winter Beer Festival occurs outdoors, guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and must be 21 to enter. A valid ID is required. Learn more about the 17th Annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival at MiBeer.com/events.

Check out these additional events happening throughout the year!

(Events Schedule provided by Promote Michigan/Michigan Beer Festival)

The MBG 2022 festival schedule includes: