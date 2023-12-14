Best stocking stuffer ideas

As the holiday season approaches, thoughts turn to family visits, indulgent treats, and of course, the challenge of gift-giving. Stocking stuffers, despite their small size, pose a significant obstacle for many. While there is no shortage of inexpensive toys and gadgets to choose from, it can be difficult to parse the quality items from those that aren’t worth buying.

Our list of highly rated Christmas stocking stuffers offers some budget-friendly choices for everyone from movie fans to kitchen baristas. We’ve rounded up over 90 top stocking stuffers for everyone on your shopping list, including pets. And we tested some of the tech gifts ourselves, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Echo, Apple AirPods Pro and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+.

Best stocking stuffers under $10

PopSockets: Phone Grip with Expanding Kickstand

If you’re looking for cheap stocking stuffers that are also practical, phone grips are a great option. This handy accessory, available in a classy marble finish, makes any smartphone safer to hold and use. It sticks to the back of the device, where it also serves as a kickstand for easy video watching.

Two Sisters Spa Bath Bomb

From festive sprinkled birthday cake to luxurious oatmeal or eucalyptus, this bath bomb comes in seven scents and is perfect for anyone who treats their bathtub as an oasis. Made of natural ingredients, these are stocking stuffers for adults and kids alike.

Kids Preferred Let’s Count Soft Book: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”

A great gift for new parents, this baby book features crinkly pages, a squeaker, a teething corner and a clip for on-the-go fun. It’s all presented in author-illustrator Eric Carle’s charming art style. Soft books like this one are great as baby stocking stuffers, too.

Infinity Cube Fidget Toy

Available in 13 colors, this fidget toy features hinged plastic cubes that can be manipulated, clicked and reconfigured with one hand. A stress reliever for students or anyone who finds fidgeting to be therapeutic.

Utopia Care 15-Piece Manicure Set

With its assortment of clippers, scissors, files and other tools, this manicure kit is great for travelers or anyone who takes pride in well-kept nails. It all packs tightly into a travel case and the set comes in seven color combinations.

Kid Made Modern Giant Crazy Neon Crayon

This giant crayon features all the shades in a 64-count box smashed into one. The tip can color small areas, while the side quickly adds a rainbow pattern to larger areas. These are one of the best stocking stuffers for kids ages 3 and up, since they’re easier for children still developing their motor skills to hold.

“House of the Dragon” Premier Bookmark

Fans of HBO’s hit show “House of the Dragon” will love keeping track of their reading with this themed bookmark. Its slim design fits easily into most books, and the durable material can last for years. It also has a matching gold and black tassel.

Chalier Women’s Novelty Holiday Crew Socks

These holiday-themed crew socks are fun stocking stuffers for her. They’re made of a machine-washable, stretchy cotton/acrylic/spandex blend and come with five festive pairs, so she can wear them throughout the holidays.

Tree of Life Journal

This striking journal features 176 pages of acid-free paper, perfect for writing, sketching or journaling. It has a vegan leather cover with a tree design and sturdy book-style binding to keep it intact. It also has an elastic closure to keep the contents secure.

UNO Splash

This version of the classic UNO card game features durable waterproof cards, perfect for playing at the beach or pool. The set comes with a clip to keep the cards together and secure them to a bag or backpack for taking them on the go.

Best stocking stuffers from $10 to $50

Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families

This card game features hilarious jokes and language that the whole family can enjoy, provided that they share the same sense of humor. It includes more than 600 cards and makes a great gift for a child or parent.

Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder

Once your favorite tinkerer spends a day working with this magnetic wristband, they won’t know how they lived without it. It keeps screws, nuts, bolts and small hardware within reach and can be adjusted to fit.

Fire TV Stick 4K

This convenient Amazon Fire TV device plugs into a TV’s HDMI port and provides access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more in brilliant 4K resolution. Approved by the BestReviews Testing Lab, it includes a remote that can listen to voice commands via Alexa.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit

This stocking stuffer for him includes a comb, beard lube, beard conditioner and beard wash. Everything he needs to stay crisp, clean and dapper all year long.

Hot Wheels 1:64 Scale RC Racing Car

This tiny remote-control car can be used on or off its included track. Choose from a variety of race car designs or Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Smartwool Liner Gloves

These gloves are made from merino wool, known for its softness, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating properties. These touchscreen-compatible gloves are good stocking stuffers for everything from trips to the grocery store to snowy outdoor fun.

Colgate Hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

With its app connectivity and customizable settings, this electric toothbrush will enhance anyone’s smile. It tracks brushing frequency, duration and coverage to provide instructions on how to brush better.

Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Treat someone you care about to a trip to the spa in their own home with this set of six shower steamers. Placing one in the corner of the shower releases calming vapors in peach, vanilla, eucalyptus, grapefruit or lemon scent.

Deerc D20 Mini Drone for Kids

With this affordable drone, you can gift high-flying technology without breaking the bank. It features a high-definition camera and includes a controller that connects to a smartphone.

Casio Men’s Vintage Calculator Watch

Casio’s legendary calculator watch has never gone out of style. Whether you’re gifting it to a fan of “Stranger Things” or just someone who enjoys a vintage look, this Casio watch is a must-have.

Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet and Six Infinity Stones Enamel Lapel Pins

These lapel pins are great stocking stuffers for guys who love Marvel. They can select a stone to choose their abilities for the evening or even tack on the Infinity Gauntlet itself.

Ucanbe Professional 86-Color Eyeshadow Palette with 15 Makeup Brushes

From smoky eyes to glitter and glam, this makeup kit makes any look possible. Choose from a set that includes brilliant colors or a more subdued nude palette.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This lightweight Rare Beauty liquid blush gives the skin a soft, healthy flush that always looks natural. It comes in more than 10 shades and is available in both matte and dewy finishes. It can last all day, even on oily skin.

There’s Been a Murder Collaborative Card Game

This easy-to-learn game calls for players to work together to determine who the murderer is. It’s suitable for three to eight players ages 14 and up. The game is different each time, so it’s ideal for repeat play.

Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother

Anyone who enjoys making their own coffee drinks will love this electric milk frother. It’s compact enough to fit on most counters and features built-in cord storage. It can heat and froth up to one cup at a time.

Village Candle Christmas Spice Large Glass Apothecary Jar Scented Candle

This large scented candle features notes of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg that make the house smell like Christmas cookies are in the oven. It’s made of premium paraffin wax and contains high-quality fragrance oils for a long-lasting scent. It can burn for up to 170 hours.

Cooper’s Cask Coffee Bourbon and Whiskey-Barrel-Aged Coffee

If you know a coffee lover that’s tired of typical varieties, these stocking stuffers are a great option, featuring four whiskey-barrel-aged coffees. You get a Malt Whiskey Aged Sumatra, Rye Whiskey Aged Ethiopian, Kentucky Bourbon Aged Colombian and a Thomas Tew Rum Aged Rwanda. Each bag contains 4 ounces.

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

This super-soft, smooth satin pillowcase helps prevent the friction that can lead to frizzy hair, fine lines and wrinkles. It can fit nearly all standard-size pillows and features a convenient zipper closure.

Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie

These Carhartt beanies are among the best stocking stuffers for men who love spending time outdoors in cold weather. The cotton beanie has a stretchy rib knit construction that’s comfortable and breathable. It comes in more than 30 colors.

Zulay Garlic Press Rocker with Silicone Peeler and Scraper Set

Home cooks will appreciate this stainless steel garlic press that easily smashes garlic with a rocking motion. It also comes with a garlic peeler and a scraping tool for removing the garlic from the press.

Best stocking stuffers $50 and up

Amazon Echo

Give the gift of Alexa with this Amazon Echo smart speaker, approved by the BestReviews Testing Lab. Now in its fourth generation, the Echo is smaller and more fully featured than ever.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Available in five colors, this instant camera prints photos as soon as they’re taken. Perfect for anyone who loves all things vintage, it puts a modern twist on retro technology.

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Your favorite tech enthusiast will find a lot to enjoy in this Amazon Fire tablet. Featuring a full HD touch display and up to 64 gigabytes of memory, this tablet can browse the web, play games, stream video and respond to voice commands with Alexa.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

For the person in your life who never stops moving, this tracker from FitBit will keep them up to speed on their fitness and let them look good doing it. A great fitness gift, it connects to the FitBit app and can keep tabs on everything from daily steps to sleep habits.

Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro wireless earbuds provide immersive spatial audio and noise canceling, making them the go-to option for podcast and music lovers. Approved by the BestReviews Testing Lab, they come with a sleek charging case and connect seamlessly with all Apple devices.

Theragun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun

Give the gift of wellness with this percussive deep-tissue massager. From professional athletes to anyone who experiences stiffness and discomfort, Theragun’s massagers provide relief for sore muscles and tension.

Godiva Assorted Wrapped Chocolate Santa Gift Boxes, Set of Six

Chocolate connoisseurs are sure to appreciate this Santa-shaped gift box loaded with eight milk- and dark-chocolate truffles. This set of six boxes can stuff multiple stockings, so no sweet tooth will be left behind.

Belkin MagSafe Compatible Car Phone Magnetic Charging Mount

This magnetic car mount is compatible with iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series devices, allowing for wireless charging. The sturdy vent clip fits most cars, while the high-quality magnet ensures the phone stays secure during any trip. It also has a cable-management system to keep cords out of the way.

Michael Kors Mercer Small Coin Purse

This stylish Michael Kors coin purse is made of full-grain leather and features striking gold-tone metal hardware. It has a back slit pocket, two credit card slots, an ID window and a zippered closure at the top. It comes in more than a dozen colors.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

This streaming stick, which we evaluated in the Testing Lab, is faster and more powerful than Roku’s previous models. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer for loved ones who enjoy bingeing their favorite TV shows and catching up on the latest movies. It’s easy to set up, too, because it plugs into the back of any compatible TV.

Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator

The outdoor adventurer in your life will get plenty of use from this durable handheld GPS. It runs on easy-to-replace AA batteries that provide a 25-hour battery life. It’s also waterproof to IPX7 standards, protecting it from rain and splashing.

Best stocking stuffers for pets

Greenies Anytime Bites Blueberry Soft and Chewy Dog Treats

These soft dog treats are made with natural ingredients and contain many vitamins and other nutrients your pet needs. Still, they have a tasty blueberry flavor your dog will love. They’re easy to digest and contain only 15 calories per treat.

Temptations MixUps Surfer’s Delight Soft and Crunchy Cat Treat

These cat treats have a crunchy outside and soft inside that your pet will enjoy. They’re nutritionally complete, too, so they’re excellent for adult cats. The tuna, shrimp and salmon flavor is a favorite of even the most discerning cats.

Zuke’s Mini Naturals Holiday Trees Turkey and Cranberry Recipe Dog Treats

Get your dog in the holiday spirit with these festive treats. They contain turkey as the main ingredient and real cranberries, so they offer an all-natural formula. The soft, chewy texture is a favorite of many dogs.

