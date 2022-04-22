GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Spring is a beautiful time of the year. The weather starts to warm up, flowers bloom, and nature and more greenery surround us. While it’s great to admire the sounds of the season outdoors, we can also bring nature’s beauty indoors through houseplants.

Houseplants are a great way to uplift the mood of a home. Plants like herbs, shrubs, succulents, climbers, flowering plants, and even medium tree-sized plants can refresh a space with their bountiful presence, even for the beginner gardener. However, many people defer to becoming plant parents due to the time and attention they require. If you want a dash of green in your home but aren’t sure which plants suit you best, you’re in luck!

Our friends at Stacker put together a handy list of starter houseplants that anyone can keep alive! Read below.

Aloe

Courtesy of Getty Images

Aloe vera is commonly known as medicinal aloe. It is a good plant to grow at home not just because of the ease with which it propagates, but also because of its medicinal properties—from its everyday use as a moisturizer to the cooling and healing effects of its gel-like sap. Aloe can be grown in sandy, well-drained pots. It does not need much care except avoiding too much watering and rain damage. You know the plant is growing well if offsets start appearing on the base of the parent plant, which can be removed and re-planted.

Asparagus fern

Courtesy of Getty Images

This plant is not a fern but its stem is covered with linear leaves. The leaves are needle- or grass-like and look beautiful because of their attractive shape. The small white flowers blooming between the foliage add to its beauty. Asparagus can be kept indoors and outdoors with equal ease. The cascading foliage also looks great in a hanging basket. When planting indoors, it is a good idea to keep misting the plant as the leaves might turn yellow. Other than this, the plant only needs regular watering and to be repotted every few years.

African Violet

Courtesy of Getty Images

As the name suggests, these herbaceous perennials are native to the African countries of Tanzania and Kenya. They produce clusters of violet, purple, or white flowers over the leaves that brighten any living room or dining space immediately. The initial planting requirement includes using loose soil with high organic matter content. It grows well in indirect light, with light watering occasionally. Once a year, it is a good idea to replant in fresh soil.

Air Plant

Courtesy of Getty Images

The true name of this plant is Tillandsia, but it has gained popularity as an “air plant” because of its ability to get most of its nutrient requirements directly from the air. While it looks like a high-maintenance plant, it is very simple to care for. Experts advise soaking the plant in water for 15 minutes the first time. Then shake and let it dry before placing it in any setting that you prefer. Mist or soaking it in water every week is the only attention this exotic-looking plant seeks later on.

Chinese evergreen

Courtesy of Getty Images

These herbaceous perennials are from Southeast Asia and are recognizable from their variegated silvery-white and green leaves. This plant prefers diffused sun or indirect light and thrives well in warm temperatures with high humidity. Low watering from fall to winter is preferred.

Fiddle leaf fig

Courtesy of Getty Images

The glossy green leaves with perfectly shaped veins give the fiddle-leaf fig its reputation as a popular house plant. This plant can grow up to six feet at home. It is originally from the tropical jungles of Africa, where it grows as epiphytes, meaning by embedding its seeds on another tree and using its nutrients to grow. At home, though, they grow quite easily in the soil with regular watering.

Christmas Cactus

Courtesy of Getty Images

Christmas cacti produce bright-colored flowers in red, providing a perfectly bright setting during Christmas time. In its natural habitat, the cactus is found growing on the tree branches in the forests of Brazil. They have flattened leaves with rounded teeth on the margins. Like all cacti, its water requirement is minimal and it is good to keep the pot well-drained. A pruning in June ensures that there are more branches and more flowering around December.

Snake Plant

Photo courtesy of Getty images

The snake plant is one of the most tolerant indoor plants, and thus very popular. You can recognize its elongated, thick leaves with yellow borders. It is also known as mother-in-law’s tongue and is native to Europe, Asia, and Africa, with more than 70 known species. As an indoor plant, it can be grown in medium-sized pots by directly planting a leaf cut through vegetative propagation or a rhizome cut from the root. The best part is that you can forget to water it for weeks, and the plant still looks fresh.

Spider Plant

Photo courtesy of Getty images

The spider plant has small plantlets that dangle from the mother plant, and can simply be cut and replanted. Spider plants are very easy to grow and thrive well in all conditions. The elongated leaves are a beautiful light green with white borders. These hardy plants can be easily grown indoors in well-drained pots.

Rose Succulents

Courtesy of Getty Images

These plants are called rose succulents because of their tiny blooming appearance, so much so that if they did not have a green tinge, you could easily mistake them for a rose. They are native to the Canary Islands located off the coast of Spain. Unlike other plants, these succulents grow more during the winter than during summer. They can tolerate wet soil better than other succulents but need a pot with good drainage.