Watch out for these star performances on the American Idol Finale

AMERICAN IDOL – “217” – The journey to find the next superstar continues as the remaining five Idol hopefuls leave it all on the stage, singing their hearts out to win America’s vote and land themselves a spot in the coveted “American Idol” season finale. In this episode, each contestant will perform three songs: a […]

Following a cross-country search for the next singing sensation, “American Idol” rounds out its second season on ABC with an epic grand finale event, featuring “Idol”‘s Top 3 contestants: Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg.

For the first time in “Idol” history, America’s live coast-to-coast vote will determine the winner of the iconic singing competition series, with all voting taking place during the show.

The crowning moment will be preceded by special performances from music legends, including “Idol”‘s very own superstar judges, the return of fan-favorite contestants from the current season and a special visit by last season’s winner, Maddie Poppe. Poppe’s debut album, “Whirlwind,” drops on Friday, May 17.

The jam-packed music event airs SUNDAY, MAY 19 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on My ABC WOTV4, streaming and on demand.

Grand finale performances include, but are not limited to, the following:

Adam Lambert to perform his new single, “New Eyes,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Dimitrius Graham

Carrie Underwood to make a special appearance during her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to perform her new hit single, “Southbound,” live on the “Idol” stage.

Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry to perform “Con Calma”

Dan + Shay to perform “All To Myself” and “Speechless” with Madison VanDenburg

Jon Pardi to perform a medley of “Night Shift” and “Dirt On My Boots” with Laine Hardy

Kane Brown to perform “Good As You” and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Alyssa Raghu

Katy Perry to perform “Unconditionally” with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Kool & The Gang to perform a medley of “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night” and “Celebrate” with the Top 10

Luke Bryan to perform “Knockin’ Boots” and “Every Breath You Take” with Laci Kaye Booth

Lionel Richie to perform “Dancing on the Ceiling” with the Top 10

Montell Jordan to perform “This Is How We Do It” with Margie Mays and Austin Michael

Viral sensation Shayy returns to perform “Rise Up”

Weezer to perform a medley of “Africa,” “Take On Me” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with Wade Cota and Walker Burroughs

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.