The winner of “American Idol” and newest recording artist revealed

The Winner of “American Idol” Season Two on ABC & The Newest Recording Artist to be signed to Hollywood Records is Laine Hardy. The first runner up is Alejandro Aranda. The second runner up is Madison VanDenburg.

Tune in Monday to catch Hardy and Aranda on Good Morning America.

Hardy and Aranda will also appear on LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan on 5/21.

Performances from American Idol Finale Show:

Lionel Richie performed “Dancing on the Ceiling” with the Top 10

Carrie Underwood performed “Soundbound”

Montell Jordan performed “This Is How We Do It” with Margie Mays and Austin Michael

Dan + Shay performed “All To Myself” & “Speechless” with Madison VanDenburg

Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry performed “Con Calma”

Adam Lambert performed his new single “New Eyes” & “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Dimitrius Graham

Luke Bryan performed “Knockin’ Boots” & “Every Breath You Take” with Laci Kaye Booth

Jon Pardi performed a melody of “Nightshift” & “Dirt On Your Boots” with Laine Hardy

Katy Perry performed “Almost Heaven” with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

WEEZER performed a melody of “Africa,” “Take On Me,” & “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with Wade Cota and Walker Burroughs

Kane Brown performed “Good As You” & “In the Middle of Nowhere” with Alyssa Raghu

Viral sensation Shayy performed “Rise Up” with surprise guest appearance by Andra Day

KOOL + THE GANG performed a melody of “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night,” & “Celebrate” with the Top 10

Check out their performances on the American Idol Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/americanidol/videos