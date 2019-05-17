ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

From shows that make you cry to shows that leave you on the edge of your seat, ABC has it all! ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!
- “American Housewife” (Season 4)
- “American Idol” (Season 3)
- “A Million Little Things” (Season 2)
- “The Bachelor” (Season 24)
- “blackish” (Season 6)
- “Bless This Mess” (Season 2)
- “The Conners” (Season 2)
- “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 28)
- “Fresh Off the Boat“ (Season 6)
- “The Goldbergs” (Season 7)
- “The Good Doctor” (Season 3)
- “Grey’s Anatomy” (Seasons 16 and 17)
- “How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 6)
- “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (Season 7)
- “Modern Family” (Season 11 – Final)
- “The Rookie” (Season 2)
- “Schooled” (Season 2)
- “Shark Tank” (Season 11)
- “Single Parents” (Season 2)
- “Station 19” (Season 3)