Watch: UP town holds parade for gold medalist Baumgartner

China 2022

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

IRON RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is being welcomed as a hero in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A parade was planned Monday in Iron River, the home of Nick Baumgartner. Area students were released early from school to prepare for the event.

Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course.

The late afternoon parade will end with a reception at West Iron County High School.

Baumgartner has a wide following because of his age, positive attitude and determination to get a medal in Beijing.

