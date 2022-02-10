U.S. hockey routs China at Olympics, Abdelkader gets assist

Justin Abdelkader #89 of Team United States looks on during warm ups before the Men’s Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A match against Team China on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BEIJING (AP/WOOD) — Sean Farrell had three goals and two assists to help the U.S. rout China 8-0 in the host country’s Olympic men’s hockey debut.

Noah Cates, Brendan Brisson, Brian O’Neill, Ben Meyers and Matty Beniers also scored for the Americans. Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso made 29 saves.

Brisson and Beniers both play hockey at the University of Michigan.

U.S.-born Jeremy Smith kept it close for China for the first half of the game before the talent disparity showed through.

Muskegon’s Justin Abdelkader — an alternate for the U.S. men’s hockey team — made his Olympic debut. He wasn’t expected to suit up for the game. But, not only did he play, but he also got an assist on a power-play goal made by Farrell in the third period.

Abdelkader has played for Team USA in international competitions, but this was his first action in the Olympics.

Seven of the eight U.S. goals were scored by players currently in college.