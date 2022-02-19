The science behind the Olympic sport of curling

(WFRV) – Curling has become one of the most popular Olympic sports to watch over the last couple of years. The game is played with a 42 pound stone with players trying to slide them into the ‘house’ which is a set of concentric circles.

Simply put, only one team can score at each ‘end’. One point is awarded for each stone closer to the center of the ‘house’ compared to the opposing team’s stones. In this sport, a lot of science is considered during each throw starting with the stone itself.

Ryan Mehlberg, the President of the Appleton Curling Club, points out, “Unlike a hockey puck that is completely flat on the bottom, a curling stone is concave and has a running band that is the only part that touches the ice…there’s a lot less friction than people would normally believe.”

Bottom of curling stone is not flat. This reduces friction points and allows stone to go further

Pebbled ice at Appleton Curling Club

The ice itself is far different than a smooth hockey rink. Pebbles, or the freezing of small droplets of water, are added and meant to result in the stone traveling further. Sweeping is another tool used, to limit friction.

Tony Bomber is a Club Member and Instructor at the Appleton Curling Club. He emphasizes, “Sweeping will warm up the ice which will decrease friction and allow the stone to travel further…it will also allow the stone to travel straighter.”

Sweeping plays such a massive role that a good sweeper can take a stone 10 to 12 feet further than an unswept stone.

Friction plays a huge role in curling, but momentum is another one of those scientific terms that need to be considered.

Bomber says, “Conservation of momentum is something we deal with every game. So if you a hit a rock directly on its nose or with a 100 percent of its impact going into that new rock, it’s going to transfer all that momentum into the rock”

Momentum is always conserved in curling. Therefore, if a curling stone does not hit 100 percent of the rock, the new rock will likely generate less velocity than if it were to be hit head on.