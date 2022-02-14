Nick Baumgartner welcomed home in the UP after Winter Olympics win

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) — Snowboarder and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis.

After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined the route. It all led to a parade in Iron River and reception at West Iron County High School.

“People are so amazing,” said Baumgartner. “I love that I’m from the Midwest, even more that I’m from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Yoopers are so awesome. When something’s good, they back you so hard. In this journey they’ve had my back in everything, and I owe this to every single one of you guys for picking me up and helping me get through that.”

After riding in vehicle for most of the journey, Baumgartner got out to walk the route through his hometown, shake hands and thanking his community for their support.

“This reception was one of the most emotional things I’ve ever been through but so many good feelings,” said Baungartner. “So many good people and… wow. I was just surprised I was able to talk when it became my time to speak and yeah it was awesome. I’m happy and glad I was able to share this with the community and we’re going to keep having fun, we’re going to keep celebrating this. This is a big win for us.”