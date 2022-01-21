Miele honored, excited to represent USA at Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Grand Rapids Griffin Andy Miele is Beijing-bound.

Miele, a native of Grosse Point Woods, also played three season with the Phoenix Coyotes.

He will play for Team USA in the upcoming Olympics. It’s his first time on an Olympic team, an honor he struggled to put into words.

“It’s just something that you never really expect to happen. So the feelings, they’re all new and no feelings that you’ve really had before. So it’s still kind of hitting me,” Miele told News 8 in a Zoom call.

He said he is excited to get on the ice with Team USA and fulfill a childhood dream.

“Anytime you get to represent your country, it’s like nothing else,” he said.

See News 8 sports director Jack Doles’ interview with Miele above.