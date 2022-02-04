What are the medal events on Day 1 of the Olympics?

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — With the Opening Ceremony officially in the bag, the Winter Olympics is holding the first of its 109 medal events.

For the United States, Jessie Diggins is the best hope in the skiathlon, essentially a triathlon on skis.

Team USA’s Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer will also compete for gold in the biathlon mixed relay.

In men’s moguls freestyle skiing, two Americans have advanced to the qualifying round, including Cole McDonald, who stands in fifth place.

There will also be medal events for short track speedskating, women’s 3,000 meters long track speedskating and women’s ski jumping normal hill.