‘I’ll be ready’: Abdelkader an alternate for Winter Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ‘Next man up’ isn’t a role Justin Abdelkader is very familiar with.

In high school, the Muskegon native was always the best player on the ice. In college, he led Michigan State to a national championship by scoring the winning goal in the championship game. Early in his NHL career, he won a Stanley Cup with the Red Wings.

But in Beijing, he’s an alternate for the U.S. Olympic hockey team. As an alternate, there’s no guarantee he’ll ever see the ice.

“We’ll see what happens, hopefully everyone stays safe and tests negative. But obviously, we know how this has played out over two years almost now. So, I’ll be ready,” Abdelkader said.

While this is Abdelkader’s first Olympics, he’s no stranger to Team USA. He has worn the jersey five times in international competition.

“Each time you put the USA jersey on, it’s something special. And then to do it on the Olympic stage, the biggest stage, is just an absolute honor. We’re just going to try to go out and relish that opportunity and represent our country the best way we know how, and hopefully things will go well for us.

Meanwhile, he’ll be patient and stay ready if the opportunity comes.