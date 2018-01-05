AARP & WOTV 4 Women hosted a fun, free girlfriends movie night at Celebration Cinema on 5/1/18.
Marijuana is normalized in schools, making it seem like no big deal. But it impacts the brain, especially in younger kids who are still...
School safety has been top of mind lately. So do kids feel safe or not?
Social media is a major influencer on kids today.
We asked kids what they wish adults knew... and we gave our panel of experts a chance to respond.
Experts from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Ferris State University responded to kid’s experience with anxiety.
This year Wedgwood Christian services is one of six charity partners for the 5/3 River Bank Run.
The Fuel Up to Play 360 club at Montessori School is all about being healthy, getting active, and making the world a better place!
It’s summer camp season – don’t miss sign ups this year!
Love is in the air – and will soon hit the airwaves – when the all-new dating series, “The Proposal,” premieres this summer.
More than 3,000 sandwiches made in 1-hour for local kids in need.
WOTV 4 Women kids fitness expert, Cindy Scharns, shares the brain and body benefits of putting your child in gymnastics.
