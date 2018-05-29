Fifth Third Bank

Brand new bikes from The Feelin' Good Mileage Club

Posted: May 29, 2018 05:05 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Some very excited kids received the grand prize of a brand new bike thanks to their hard work in The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club. The free program promoted health and fitness to 50,000 elementary students all over West Michigan.

We had fun unveiling the prize to the lucky winners in studio with our friends from Fifth Third and the Travelers’ Protective Association!

