Brand new bikes from The Feelin' Good Mileage Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Some very excited kids received the grand prize of a brand new bike thanks to their hard work in The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club. The free program promoted health and fitness to 50,000 elementary students all over West Michigan.

We had fun unveiling the prize to the lucky winners in studio with our friends from Fifth Third and the Travelers’ Protective Association!

>>> Take a look.