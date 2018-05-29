ABC

ABC cancels 'Roseanne'

By:

Posted: May 29, 2018 03:07 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 03:08 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- - NEW YORK (AP) — ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the 'Roseanne' reboot.

The cancellation came after Roseanne Barr apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

In a statement, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Meanwhile, comic Wanda Sykes, who is a consulting producer on "Roseanne," tweeted that she would not be returning to the show.

Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste."

ABC, which produces Barr's show, "Roseanne," didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

