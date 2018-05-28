The Maryland Flood

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All-time record flood on the Patapsco River near Catonsville, Maryland - River rose 15.38 FEET in 75 minutes!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All-time record flood on the Patapsco River near Catonsville, Maryland - River rose 15.38 FEET in 75 minutes!

Check out this video of the flood Sunday PM in Ellicott, Maryland. Catonsville MD had 9.71" of rain and Ellicott City had 7.92" - much of that coming in just 3 hours. The ground was already pretty wet. Nearby Baltimore had 6" of rain in the month of May prior to this bought of rain.

The above graph is flow on the Patapsco River near Catonsville. This was an all-time record high level, higher than the flood of July 2016. If you look at this table of water levels at 15-minute intervals, you'll see that the river rose 4 feet in 15 minutes, 7 feet in 30 minutes and 15.38 feet in 75 minutes! At Ellicott the river rose 8.2 feet in an hour and 20 minutes.

Some are saying that Ellicott has had two 1000-year floods in two years. Well, that may be...and it may not be...what if they are wrong about "1,000-year flood" (the same way that the flood on the Grand River in Grand Rapids in 2013 was supposed to be an "all-time record flood" or a "500-year flood", when actually it was about a 25-year flood - the river flow was higher in 1904, 1905, 1947 and 1948). The earliest and most destructive flood recorded came in 1868. Other significant floods occurred in 1901, 1917, 1923, 1942, 1952, 1972... There are significant hills in the area and that means water gets more quickly into rivers. The Patapsco River is only 39 miles long and becomes Baltimore Harbor as it flows into Chesapeake Bay.