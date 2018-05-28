Still some snow in Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A few patches of snow left on Mt. Ripley on Sunday 5/27

A few patches of snow in Upper Michigan have survived to Memorial Day. The pic. is Mt. Ripley near Houghton (pic. from Michigan Tech.). You can still see several patches of snow on the mountain late Sunday PM. The high temp. in Houghton on Sunday was 83. Iron Mt. made 91 and Wausaukee was the U.P. hot spot at 95. It was cooler by Lake Superior were Big Bay and Copper Harbor both had highs of 62 on Sunday.

This is the Lake Superior satellite picture from Sunday PM. There was quite a bit of fog over the cold lakewater. The mid-Lake Superior buoy showed a water temp. of 35.6 and an afternoon high air temp. Sunday of 40.1.