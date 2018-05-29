Severe Risk Wednesday
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for a Severe T-Storm Weds. PM/night for areas southeast of a line from Dowagiac to Byron Center to Detroit (south of I-96). The rest of Michigan is in the (light green) General T-Storm Area (not severe).
SPC says:: "...
...Great Lakes... The remnants of Alberto will move north through parts of the central Great Lakes. Lapse rates will be poor but a very moist boundary layer spatially overlapped with a moderately strong low-level wind field may support a conditional risk for a few weakly rotating updrafts.
We'll continue to track the thunderstorm threat.
