Bill's Blog

Severe Risk Wednesday

By:

Posted: May 29, 2018 02:39 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 02:39 AM EDT

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for a Severe T-Storm Weds. PM/night for areas southeast of a line from Dowagiac to Byron Center to Detroit (south of I-96).  The rest of Michigan is in the (light green) General T-Storm Area (not severe). 

SPC says::  "...

...Great Lakes...   The remnants of Alberto will move north through parts of the central Great Lakes.  Lapse rates will be poor but a very moist boundary   layer spatially overlapped with a moderately strong low-level wind field may support a conditional risk for a few weakly rotating updrafts.

We'll continue to track the thunderstorm threat. 

Continue Reading

More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village