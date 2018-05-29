Record Heat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Afternoon temperatures (from Mesowest) in W. Michigan

The map above (from Mesowest - and Ellen Bacca) shows Monday afternoon temperatures in West Michigan. Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 94. That was a record high temperature for the date (May 27). It was also the 2nd warmest day ever in the month of May...it was the 2nd warmest day ever in Meteorological Spring (Mar. - May)...combined with Sunday, it was the warmest two back-to-back days ever in May. It was the warmest May day to have a predominantly north wind (which went calm for awhile in the PM. We had 95% sunshine (solar panels working) and an average wind speed of just 3.5 mph (wind turbines not much help).

Muskegon's high of 95 at the airport was the hottest temperature ever in the month of May. It was also the warmest day ever in Meteorological Spring. Muskegon was warmer than Las Vegas, Tucson, Houston, New Orleans and every weather station in Florida. Muskegon was also 10 degrees warmer than the warmest weather station in Hawaii (even with the volcano).

We'll be hot again today - upper 80s...then low 80s Weds. with the rain from Alberto. The overnight runs of the GFS and NAM models both forecast a high 85-90% chance of rain on Weds.

One more thing...including Monday, May is 5.2 deg. warmer than average in G.R. April was 7.9 deg. colder than average...so since April 1 we are still below average temperature. Since Jan. 1, Gr. Rapids has had 66 days that have been warmer than average, 79 days that have been colder than average and 3 days that were exactly average.