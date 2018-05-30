Record Heat on Tuesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. High and Low Temperatures Tuesday 5 29 18

High and Low Temperatures Tuesday 5 29 18

The high temperature of 96° in Muskegon was a record high temperature for May 29, the warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of May and the warmest temperature ever in meteorological spring (March 1 - May 31). Along with Monday, it was the hottest back-to-back days ever in the month of May. Grand Rapids had a record high temperature of 93° for May 29. Along with Sunday and Monday, it was the hottest 3-day stretch of weather ever in the month of May.

Check out this beautiful sunset pic. from the Muskegon Channel Tuesday evening (from NOAA Coastwatch). The Channel had a high temperature of 93.7°. That is probably the most extraordinary temperature of this heat wave. There are many years when it doesn't get to 90° all summer at the Muskegon Beach. It can only happen when the wind is coming from the east off the land. The 93.7° temp. was at 4 pm. Then the wind turned and started coming off the cooler water. By 5 pm, the temp. was down to 80.2° and at 6 pm the temp. there was 71.4°.

At the mid-Lake Michigan buoy, where the water temperature 48.5°, the highest air temperature was 58.5°.

At the Milwaukee Beach, the low temperature was 50.9° at 7:20 pm, then it rose to 57.4° at 7:30 pm and reached a daily high of 63.7° at 9:40 pm. At the Chicago water intake, the temperature at 3 pm was 59.5°, at 8 pm it was 63.5° and at 9:30 pm, it reached the daily high of 72.7° (13.2° warmer than they were at mid-afternoon.