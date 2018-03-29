Models show cool Easter, spring break week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The models continue to predict a chilly Easter Sunday. Both the GFS and European models have daybreak temps. in the mid-20s and afternoon temps. in the low-mid 30s (average high temps. for April 1 are low 50s). The Euro. especially has a chilly period for Michigan from April 4-7. This is spring break week for many kids. I'd plan on a cool week...consider perhaps a trip to a Museum or some other indoor activity.

In the meantime, scattered mainly light showers tonight into Thurs. AM with less than 1/4". Saturday's precipitation right now looks like a mix of rain and snow, but mostly rain. That should be around 1/4". The Euro. has a couple of possibilities for a little light snow next week. I think the pattern changes and we flip to spring in mid-April.

The weather doesn't look very good for the Tigers opener. There's a good chance of mainly light rain showers and temperatures will be mostly in the mid-upper 40s (they may get a high of 50).

G.R. has had only 0,97" of rain this month - compared to an average thru 3/28 of 2.10". This dry period has brought river levels back to average after the floods in December. So far, the month of March is 1.3 deg. cooler than avg. in G.R.

The latest long range outlook for April 5-11 shows colder than average weather across the N. Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast. On the good side, it'll be warm for those of you heading south for spring break, the cool air keeps the blossoms from coming out too soon and the severe weather stays to our south. With a greater than average contrast of temperatures from south to north, I would expect an area of stormy weather where the warm and cool air come together.