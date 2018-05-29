May's Full Moon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Full Moon Rising over Lake Michigan

The pic. is the full moon rising over Lake Michigan - seen from Bailey's Harbor, Wisconsin. The full moon of May is called the flower moon. The average earth-moon distance is 238,855 miles. Right now the moon is roughly 247,150 miles from the Earth, so this full moon is ever so slightly smaller than an average full moon.

Besides the moon, the bright planet Venus is visible to the west in the evening and the bright planet Jupiter appears in the southeast and moves west across our night sky.

NASA A July 2011 file photo of the International Space Station.

Here's a list of times when you can see the Intl. Space Station fly over W. Michigan. Check out www.spaceweather.com for details on auroras, the number of sunspots, asteroid approaches and more. Sky and Telescope's Sky at a Glance will show you the current position of the moon and planets. You can also get the latest on West Michigan astronomical events from the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Assn.