Marginal Risk of Severe Storms
The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Marginal Risk Area for severe storms for this afternoon and tonight. It now covers much of Lower Michigan. SPC says:
Lower MI... A very moist airmass is anticipated across the region as the remnants of Alberto move into lower MI. PW values will likely top 2 inches, which is near all-time records based on SPC climatology. Resulting very moist profiles are characterized by weak lapse rates and only modest instability. That being said, low-level wind profiles remain favorable for low-level rotation with any more persistent updrafts and a tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out. Primary severe threat across the area appears to be damaging downburst winds resulting from water-loaded downdrafts.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
USGS raised threat level of Kileuea...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Cooler Air on the Horizon
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mom of Drive player files wrongful death lawsuit
- Deputy, officer injured when suspect flees in vehicle
- Business conference on Mackinac Island is underway
- Gun-toting Santa suing Michigan over loss of state job
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.