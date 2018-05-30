Marginal Risk of Severe Storms

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. There is a Marginal Risk of a Severe Storm This PM/Tonight over much of Lower Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. There is a Marginal Risk of a Severe Storm This PM/Tonight over much of Lower Michigan

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Marginal Risk Area for severe storms for this afternoon and tonight. It now covers much of Lower Michigan. SPC says: