Marginal Risk of Severe Storms

Posted: May 30, 2018 02:22 AM EDT

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Marginal Risk Area for severe storms for this afternoon and tonight.  It now covers much of Lower Michigan.  SPC says: 

Lower MI...   A very moist airmass is anticipated across the region as the   remnants of Alberto move into lower MI. PW values will likely top 2   inches, which is near all-time records based on SPC climatology.   Resulting very moist profiles are characterized by weak lapse rates   and only modest instability. That being said, low-level wind   profiles remain favorable for low-level rotation with any more   persistent updrafts and a tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out. Primary severe threat across the area appears to be damaging downburst winds resulting from water-loaded downdrafts.

 

