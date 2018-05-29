Lake Superior Midnight Temperature Jump

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This map from Dr. Ryan Maue and shows temperatures at 5 pm Monday

Dr. Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com sent out this map of 5 pm temperatures and this tweet: "...Lake Superior shows up as 40°F+ cooler than the surrounding land ... Lower Michigan in the 90s but the southern end of Lake Michigan has warmth bleeding over the lake shore. 5 pm EDT analysis (https://weathermodels.coloo

I looked up the data from the mid-Lake Superior buoy. At 11:50 pm Monday, it showed a (very chilly) water temp. of 35.8. Much of the day, the air temperatures were only in the upper 30s and the wind was less than 7 mph. Then in the evening, the wind shifted to the northeast and picked up to 17 mph. By 11:50 pm, the air temperature had gone up to 53.6 - including a 8.5 degree rise from 10:50 pm to 11:50 pm. So...the sun had set...what could make the temperature go up like that? Well, when the wind shifted and got stronger, it mixed the cold and very shallow layer of marine air with warmer air from aloft.

There is always something fascinating going on with the weather in Michigan!