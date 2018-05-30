Cooler Air on the Horizon

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

This map is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 6-12. For this period, the average high and low temperature for Grand Rapids is 77 and 56. They are forecasting a good chance of cooler than average temperatures for the Great Lakes and East Coast. From Dr. Ryan Maue: Heavy June snow in the forecast for far northern Manitoba ... that "Arctic" cool air behind the storm will descend upon the Midwest and Northeast next week."

This map shows global temperature difference from average for May 1-29 (from weathermodels.com). It's been quite warm over much of N. America and Europe. Global temperature for the period is 0.23 deg. C above average.

Also: Video of 60-70 mph winds on Clear Lake, Iowa - which is slightly bigger than Gun Lake in Barry Co. Michigan (big waves). Twin tornadoes. Noctilucent clouds in Canada. Frequent lightning from t-storm in England. Dam failing (as I write this) in North Carolina. An engineer is on scene at the Lake Tahoma dam and recommended a "Level 1 Emergency" due to a landslide near the side of the dam. The landslide has closed Interstate 40. Asheville, North Carolina, has received 13.26 inches of rain so far this month, making it the city's wettest May on record by over 4 inches. Entire town of Old Fort is underwater, multiple evacuations. Flooding in Austria. Flooding in Germany. Florida has had a wet May. Still thick ice on the Ob River in Russia. Cope, Colorado tornado. Ensign KS tornado. Baseball-size hail in KS. Hail up to 4" in diameter fell at Bloom KS. Here's a map of severe reports from Tue. from MN to TX: (red dots = tornado, green dots = severe hail, blue dots = severe wind:

