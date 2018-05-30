Bill's Blog

Cooler Air on the Horizon

Posted: May 30, 2018 01:44 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 03:43 AM EDT

This map is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate  Prediction Center for June 6-12.  For this period, the average high and low temperature for Grand Rapids is 77 and 56.  They are forecasting a good chance of cooler than average temperatures for the Great Lakes and East Coast.  From Dr. Ryan Maue:  Heavy June snow in the forecast for far northern Manitoba ... that "Arctic" cool air behind the storm will descend upon the Midwest and Northeast next week."

This map shows global temperature difference from average for May 1-29 (from weathermodels.com).  It's been quite warm over much of N. America and Europe.  Global temperature for the period is 0.23 deg. C above average. 

Also: Video of 60-70 mph winds on Clear Lake, Iowa - which is slightly bigger than Gun Lake in Barry Co. Michigan (big waves).  Twin tornadoesNoctilucent clouds in CanadaFrequent lightning from t-storm in EnglandDam failing (as I write this) in North Carolina.  An engineer is on scene at the Lake Tahoma dam and recommended a "Level 1 Emergency" due to a landslide near the side of the dam.  The landslide has closed Interstate 40.  Asheville, North Carolina, has received 13.26 inches of rain so far this month, making it the city's wettest May on record by over 4 inches.  Entire town of Old Fort is underwater, multiple evacuations.  Another rainbow.   Massive flares shooting from the sunBeautiful full moon visible nighttime satellite picFlooding in Austria. Flooding in GermanyRoof CollapseFlorida has had a wet May.   Bright rainbow.  Still thick ice on the Ob River in Russia.   Pensacola Beach sunset (I've walked down that pier several times).  Video of shelf cloud.  Nice pic. of thunderstorm from an airplaneCope, Colorado tornadoEnsign KS tornadoBaseball-size hail in KS.  Hail up to 4" in diameter fell at Bloom KS.  Here's a map of severe reports from Tue. from MN to TX: (red dots = tornado, green dots = severe hail, blue dots = severe wind:

 

