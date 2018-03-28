Whitecaps choose 2018 food contest winner

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mt. Wing-suvius (Courtesy West Michigan Whitecaps)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD)— The West Michigan Whitecaps have selected the winner of the 2018 food contest.

Mt. Wing-suvius, a mixture of mac ‘n’ cheese, beer cheese and buffalo chicken stuffed inside an onion ring tower, beat out another mac ‘n’ cheese dish to make the menu for the upcoming season.

The Grub Glove, a mixture of buffalo chicken and mac ‘n’ cheese served inside of a waffle cone, came in second place in the annual competition. Hey Pita, Pita, Pita! came in third place.

In addition to the Mt. Wing-suvius, the Whitecaps will be adding a few new items to their menu for the 2018 season:

Westsider: A half-pound cheddar-infused kielbasa sausage wrapped in bacon, fried and served on a sub bun.

Swimmin’ Pig: A 7-ounce pork chop sandwich topped with barbeque sauce and served on a bun.

Spicy Boneless Wings: Served with three different flavors to choose from, Wimpy, Near Death and Death Nectar.

The Big Wheel: A sandwich made up of two 1/3-pound hamburger patties and the option to add a Johnsonville Brat with cheese, onion and lettuce on top.

Asian Noodle Bowls: Fans can choose between two types of noodles, Yakisoba or Lo Mein, topped with a choice of Coconut Lime or Thai broth, served with the option of carrots, sprouts, green onions and Sriracha spices for toppings.

Deep Fried Bananas Fosters Cheesecake Bites: Accompanied with caramel dipping sauce

Skipwrecked: A 64-ounce fishbowl comprised of Captain Morgan White, Captain Morgan Spiced, Blue Curacao and more.

Brew City: Battered natural-cut style pub fries.

Cheese Curds: Cheese-curds beer battered and deep-fried.

The Whitecaps will kick off their 25th season at 6:35 p.m. April 5 against the South Bend Cubs. Fireworks will be held following the game.