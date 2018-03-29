MSU's Bridges headed to NBA draft

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Michigan State guard Miles Bridges dunks during practice for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Detroit, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Michigan State guard Miles Bridges dunks during practice for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Detroit, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State star Miles Bridges is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility and entering the NBA draft.

The school announced Bridges' departure Wednesday. It came as no surprise after a fine season in which he was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

"God couldn't have placed me in a better place for these last two years," Bridges said in a statement. He also thanked coach Tom Izzo and his staff "for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program."

Bridges said he would sign with agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Bridges weighed the idea of going pro last year as well, but decided to stay in school, turning this season's team into a national title contender. Michigan State won the Big Ten but lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Miles wanted to come back to school this year because he loved Michigan State, he loved his teammates and friends and he loved being part of this community," Izzo said. "I think I speak for all of Spartan Nation in thanking him for how he represented us and for all of the great things he helped us achieve. He's given us everything we could ask for and so much more. Miles is a mature young man who has excelled on the court and has been an exemplary student. I think he's ready to handle being a pro basketball player both on and off the court."

There has been no announcement yet on the future of Spartans freshman Jaren Jackson, who could go even higher than Bridges in the draft if he decides to leave school.