Kzoo Growlers expecting record crowds in 5th season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Growlers open their fifth season Tuesday night at Homer Stryker Field. The Growlers are expecting a record number of fans this year.

Baseball in Kalamazoo is nothing new. Plenty of teams have come and gone, but the Growlers feel they have found their sweet spot when it comes to getting fans into the seats.

Kalamazoo Growlers Managing Partner Brian Colopy says attracting fans to baseball games is about more than baseball.

“We shoot fireworks from center field,” he said. “I mean, we’ve got Dave the Canonball Guy who shoots himself out of a cannon from center field to home plate.”

Baseball wasn’t always so amusing in Kalamazoo. From the Kalamazoos to the Green Stockings, Kalamazoo has had its share of teams. Even the Kalamazoo Lassies played there for a while.

“This facility has had baseball here for a long time, from just legion ball to old school baseball,” Colopy said.

But none of the baseball teams stayed for long or were extremely successful.

“I think the difference between us and maybe some of the other teams is a lot of teams used to focus mainly on the baseball,” said Colopy. “We focus more on the entertainment and the fun and the excitement, almost to a fault. We almost forget about baseball sometimes.”

The attendance numbers prove the Growlers are doing something right. Colopy says the Growlers sold out just three games in their inaugural 2014 season. Last year, the team sold out 18 games; this year they’re on track to sell out 22 of their 36 home games.

“I just think, long term, it’s gotta be more than baseball,” Colopy explained. “It’s gotta be about entertainment, unique things going on at the ballpark, keeping it fresh and new. That’s what really makes teams really successful and makes you successful long term.”

Every year the Growlers add something new to the ballpark, like a new video board. Colopy says it’s another reason people come to the games.

“We provide entertainment for anybody, whether you hate baseball or not, that’s what we pride ourselves on,” he said.