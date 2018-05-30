HS sports roundup: Lacrosse, soccer, baseball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple high school sports teams around West Michigan were in action Tuesday night playing in postseason tournaments.

LACROSSE

Rockford boys lacrosse continued its run through regionals with a 15-5 win over Zeeland in the quarterfinal round. The win marks the Rams' third consecutive double-digit victory.

The winner of Lake Orion vs. Bloomfield Hills from Region 5 will take on Rockford in the quarterfinal.

Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse beat Vicksburg 22-12 to be crowned Region 11 champions. They will take on the Region 12 winners, which will be Dewitt or Haslett.

GIRLS SOCCER

Catholic Central girls soccer defeated Belding 9-1 in the first round of the District 35 tournament.

In the first half, Ruby Lauria, Emma Winden and Caitlin Mullen scored the second, third and fourth goals to extend the lead.

The win advanced the Cougars to the semifinal round where they will take on Wyoming Lee or Comstock Park at a date to be decided.

SOFTBALL

Mattawan and St. Joseph softball was suspended after two innings of play due to lightning. It was last reported that Mattawan was up 1-0. The game will resume on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Byron Center baseball defeated Caledonia 2-0 in in the opening round of the District 7 tournament.

The Bulldogs got the scoring started when center fielder Steve Slentz singled to left field, which scored Nica Fedewa for Byron Center to take the 1-0 lead.

In the same inning, Nolan Bainbridge stole second base and the throw from the catcher went into center field. Cam Schuelke scored on the error, resulting in the second and final run of the contest.

With the win, Byron Center will take on Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills in the semifinal round at 10 a.m. Saturday.