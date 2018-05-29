East Kentwood multi-sport athletes defend track & field titles

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — East Kentwood student-athletes Corinne Jemison and Logan Brown have both received scholarships to play collegiate sports. That hasn't stopped them from competing at a high level in other sports.

Brown is an offensive lineman who will continue his football career at Wisconsin in the class of 2019. Nineteen Division I schools (including Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan and Central Michigan) recruited the 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman, with 17 of those giving him an offer.

While football may be the sport Brown will compete in at the next level, he's also defending a state championship in another sport this weekend: shot put.

"I like shot because it's you and the ring," Brown said. "If I mess up, it's on me. If I do good, you're the one who did super good."

Jemison has a similar story. The 6-foot-3 senior is an All-State volleyball and basketball player who will continue her volleyball career with Miami of Ohio in the fall.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. East Kentwood's Corinne Jemison practices throwing discus. (May 29, 2018)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. East Kentwood's Corinne Jemison practices throwing discus. (May 29, 2018)

Jemison, like Brown, will also be defending a track and field title this weekend in discus. She is the reigning champion in Division I and will be the favorite for discus and shot put this weekend at states. In regionals last week, she threw 57 feet in shot put, which was top 10 in the state of Michigan. The last person to win discus and shot put state championships was Suzie VonBernuth of Okemos High School in 1995.

"I think playing a lot of sports helps me multitask," Jemison said.

During the 2017-18 basketball season, Jemison averaged 10.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game — well above the national average — in 20 contests.

Throw coach Tyler Pettit called Jemison a "gamer" and Brown a "physically gifted athlete."

He said athletic pressure makes Jamison better.

"When she sees someone doing better than her, she responds. That's her greatest asset, being an absolute competitor," he said.

Jemison agreed with her coach.

"I do feel pressure, especially during the four years," she said. "I feel like if I don't improve, people will be like, 'Man, what happened to her? She's not improving.'"

Brown said winning means a lot to him.

"People say, 'You have size, you're going to automatically be good.'" Brown said. "That's not the case."

Jemison said she enjoys competing with Brown.

"We love to compete, especially if he (earns a personal record)," Jemison said. "Then I'm going to want to (earn a personal record)."