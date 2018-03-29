Griffins beat Stars in shootout at home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins came through in the shootout to beat the Texas Stars Wednesday.
The Griffins won 3-2 at Van Andel Arena.
They were up 2-1 in the third period, but lost the lead and were tied 2-2 going into the shootout. Axel Holmstrom scored the game winner for the home team.
==Watch game highlights above.==
The Griffins next play the San Jose Barracuda at Van Andel Arena on Friday.
-----
Online:
More Stories
Trending now on woodtv.com
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.