Griffins beat Stars in shootout at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins came through in the shootout to beat the Texas Stars Wednesday.

The Griffins won 3-2 at Van Andel Arena.

They were up 2-1 in the third period, but lost the lead and were tied 2-2 going into the shootout. Axel Holmstrom scored the game winner for the home team.

The Griffins next play the San Jose Barracuda at Van Andel Arena on Friday.

