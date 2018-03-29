Griffins beat Stars in shootout at home

By: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 11:32 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 28, 2018 11:32 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins came through in the shootout to beat the Texas Stars Wednesday.

The Griffins won 3-2 at Van Andel Arena.

They were up 2-1 in the third period, but lost the lead and were tied 2-2 going into the shootout. Axel Holmstrom scored the game winner for the home team.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Griffins next play the San Jose Barracuda at Van Andel Arena on Friday.

Grand Rapids Griffins

Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018
Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018

Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids
Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids

Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018
Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018