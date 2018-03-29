Tigers-Pirates opener postponed because of weather

By: The Associated Press

Posted: Mar 29, 2018 09:13 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2018 11:41 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — The season opener between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed Thursday because of bad weather.

The game was pushed back to Friday.

The Tigers announced the postponement about four hours before the scheduled first pitch on a dreary, rainy day in the Detroit area. Last season's opener for the Tigers — against the White Sox in Chicago — was also postponed because of rain. That day, the White Sox paraded onto the field for pregame introductions, but the game itself was pushed back a day.

Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann and Pittsburgh's Ivan Nova were the scheduled starters for opening day, and they're still expected to take the mound Friday. Zimmermann talked a bit Wednesday about whether a rainout would be a problem.

"No. Just bump everything back a day," he said.

It will be the first opening day start for Zimmermann, although he did start Detroit's home opener in 2016, pitching seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

The Tigers have won six straight season openers, the longest streak in franchise history.

The Reds and Nationals also had their opener rescheduled for Friday in Cincinnati because of rain in Thursday's forecast.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending now on woodtv.com

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Chilly, Blues & Brews 2018

News
Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 'March For Our Lives' in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cottage & Lakefront Living Show 2018