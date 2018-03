GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tens of thousands of people from Michigan will be packing up their cars and heading south for spring break.

If you are driving, there is a chance you will run into some construction along the way. 24 Hour News 8 has been researching state by state for the largest road work projects going on that could slow you down.

Listed below are some of the projects that may cause backups during your trip:

Michigan

Lanes closures on both eastbound and westbound I-94 from Lakeside Road near New Buffalo to the Indiana border.

Indiana

A nightly single lane closures for 13 miles on I-65 south of State Road 2 to US-231 south of Gary.

Kentucky

Lane shifts on both northbound and southbound I-65 before Elizabethtown.

Tennessee

All interstate projects, including I-24 and I-65, are being suspended for Easter weekend .

Alabama

Lane closures on I-65 just south of Birmingham.

Lanes closures on I-65 just south of Montgomery until Saturday.

Lane closures on I-65 in Garland until Saturday.

Georgia

Lane closures on southbound I-75 before Macon.

No major projects on I-475.

Lane closures on southbound I-75 at State Road 27 south of Macon.

Florida