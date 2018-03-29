Lane closures on Michigan St in GR start Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Medical Mile stretches down Michigan Street in downtown Grand Rapids. (File photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A construction project starting in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday morning could cause major headaches for the Medical Mile.

Michigan Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction at 7 a.m. Saturday for reconstructing utilities for development and resurfacing the roadway.

This will allow crews to relocate a storm sewer in preparation for the construction of a parking ramp, which will be shared by Grand Valley State University and Spectrum Health.

This will significantly impact traffic that exits I-196 at College Avenue to access Michigan Street, including the hospitals and medical buildings along the Medical Mile.

It also has the potential to add traffic to the Ottawa Avenue exits along I-196 from those trying to avoid the lane closures.

City officials recommend westbound traffic uses an alternate route that includes College Avenue, Hastings Street and Lafayette or Coit avenues.

In the construction zone, drivers will not be allowed to turn left to help reduce backups.

Drivers are urged to add extra time for their commutes.

The project is scheduled to last through Friday, May 4.