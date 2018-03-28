Care providers changing use of opioids for pain

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Deaths from opioid overdoses are at an all-time high in Kent County and while much of the focus has been on addicts, criminal drug dealers and the pharmaceutical industry, more attention is being paid to the role doctors and surgeons play.

A study done by doctors at University of Michigan Health system — an affiliate of Metro Health in Wyoming — published a study in the Journal of American Medical Association about their effort to reduce opioid use.

“Probably the most common complication of any procedure in the United States is taking an opioid naïve patient, someone who’s not on opioids, and leaving them as a now new chronic opioid user,” said Michael Englsebe, a U-M transplant surgeon who is a co-founder of a group of physicians who studied the issue.

“Once you’re kind of addicted to opioids, it’s really challenging for, obviously, families, patients and caregivers to manage — so our goal is to prevent that,” Englesbe said.

Englesbe said it is recognized that many illegal drug users start out as prescribed users.

“Dentists and surgeons, emergency room physicians are really critical to try and prevent that downward spiral for patients,” he said.

The U-M group saw the average prescription drop 66 percent and the number of patients getting a prescription for non-opioid painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen more than doubled. Requests for opioid refills didn't increase, as some had feared.

But opioids are still necessary for now.

“I’m not saying patients shouldn’t be given opioids, but we’ve given way too many, we’ve done a disservice to our patients,” Englesbe said.

Steve Alsum is the director of the Red Project, which provides education and treatment and has seen the opioid crisis up close.

“Simply providing less access to opioids is not a solution to this epidemic,” Alsum said. “We’re not always providing them with easily accessible, effective treatment options.”

But that is changing according to U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, who has been meeting with Food and Drug Administration officials.

“Let’s find something that kills the pain that isn’t addictive. There’s some real promise that we might get there,” Upton said. “We may be closer than you think of actually seeing some new drugs.”

Of course, patients also have a role to play, educating themselves about the dangers of opioid addiction and being realistic about how much pain is manageable.