Suspect shot during attempted home invasion
ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a suspect was shot during an attempted home invasion in Branch County Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say around 12:30 a.m. three suspects broke multiple windows and tried to get in through the front door of a house in the 1200 block of Berlew Road in Algansee Township, near the Indiana border.
The homeowner was inside when they fired multiple rounds at the suspects, according to a MSP news release.
The suspects then drove away in a dark green, four-door sedan with a loud exhaust. Investigators say it may have been a Mercury Marquis or Ford Crown Victoria.
One of the suspects was later dropped off at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect vehicle didn’t stay and drove away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Marshall post at 269.558.0500.
