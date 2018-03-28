Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a suspect was shot during an attempted home invasion in Branch County Wednesday.

Michigan State Police say around 12:30 a.m. three suspects broke multiple windows and tried to get in through the front door of a house in the 1200 block of Berlew Road in Algansee Township, near the Indiana border.

The homeowner was inside when they fired multiple rounds at the suspects, according to a MSP news release.

The suspects then drove away in a dark green, four-door sedan with a loud exhaust. Investigators say it may have been a Mercury Marquis or Ford Crown Victoria.

One of the suspects was later dropped off at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect vehicle didn’t stay and drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Marshall post at 269.558.0500.