Shots fired outside Three Rivers liquor store

Police investigate a shooting at Paul's Pantry in Three Rivers. (May 27, 2018)

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shots were fired outside a liquor store in Three Rivers Sunday evening.

It happened at Paul's Pantry on E. Michigan Avenue at Wood Street. Photos from the scene showed several evidence markers in the parking lot, which was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Three Rivers police are handling the investigation into the shooting, but Michigan State Police troopers were also on scene. MSP says no one was killed.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known. No one had been arrested as of Sunday night.