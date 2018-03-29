Dowagiac schools closed again Thursday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Dowagiac Union Schools has canceled classes for the second consecutive day as an investigation into a threat continues.

The threat, the nature of which has not been specified, was discovered in a bathroom at the high school Tuesday morning. School was canceled Wednesday as a result.

On Wednesday, the superintendent posted on the district's Facebook page that the investigation was ongoing and classes would again be called off.

Thursday would have been a half day for students before they left for spring break. School is expected to resume April 9 after break.

There has been a spike in the number of threats to West Michigan schools since the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. It's illegal to make such threats. A Dowagiac middle school student who police say admitted to writing a separate bomb threat in a middle school bathroom could face charges as a result.