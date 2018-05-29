Southwest Michigan

Body of missing Benton Twp. man found in Lake Michigan

By:

Posted: May 28, 2018 10:09 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2018 10:09 PM EDT

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing Benton Township man’s body was found Monday after he went missing over two weeks ago.

Michael William, 48, was found by a boater around 10:33 a.m. on Lake Michigan near Tiscornia Park in St. Joseph.

The boater saw a body floating in the water and contacted authorities. The U.S. Coast Guard then responded, removed William from the water and identified him.

He was reported missing by family on May 10 and had last been seen in the early hours of May 9.

Police said the cause of his death is unknown at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled.

