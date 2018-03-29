7 firearms stolen from Branch Co. home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a breaking and entering of a Branch County home that resulted in the theft of seven firearms.

It happened between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Mauer Road in Union Township.

The suspect entered the residence and took a total of seven firearms. Details on how the suspect broke into the home or if anything else was stolen were not available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.