Ottawa County

Sizzling temps don't stop Memorial Day parades

Posted: May 28, 2018 01:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2018 06:11 PM EDT

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite the intense heat, Memorial Day parades marched on in dozens of West Michigan communities.

In Jenison, one group handed out water to people lining the parade route.

“I would prefer that it would be a little bit cooler. This is very unusual for this time of year,” said one woman who watched the procession.

People who braved the hot temperatures were treated to an aircraft flyover, as well as marching bands, classic cars, police cruisers and fire trucks.

In Spring Lake, high school marching band members sweated it out in their full performance outfits, complete with coats. The Spring Lake Middle School marching band also wore long-sleeved dress shirts and black pants for their street performance.

At Kalamazoo County’s Memorial Day parade, it was a good day to be Moana on the Pretty Princess HQ float, which featured several other Disney characters in full ballroom gowns.

Westwood’s fire truck was patriotically dressed for the downtown Kalamazoo event, which was led by the U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes and featured high school marching bands, dance performers, and a variety of organizations.

The Memorial Day events continue Monday night with a 7 p.m. ceremony at Veterans Memorial Garden in Wyoming. Grand Rapids will hold its parade downtown on the original date of Memorial Day: Wednesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
