Photos: Sunset over Lake Michigan at Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday brought a stunning sunset over Lake Michigan at Grand Haven.
>>App users: Photos of the sunset over Lake Michigan
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kalamazoo County store sells lottery ticket worth $2.5M
- DeVos to tour GR Public Museum School
- Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit
- 4 injured after argument escalates into gunfire in Detroit
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.