Ottawa County

Photos: Grand Haven RibFest 2018

By:

Posted: May 27, 2018 04:10 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2018 04:11 PM EDT

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — VFW Post 2326 in Grand Haven hosted its annual RibFest May 25 and 26, 2018.

>>Photos: Grand Haven RibFest 2018

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sunset at Grand Haven - May 26, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 14th annual Grand Haven RibFest

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Nelis' Dutch Village