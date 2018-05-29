MDOT: Long Grand Haven drawbridge closure an 'anomaly'

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Above the Grand River in Grand Haven, the drawbridge serves as a well-known welcome to the popular summer town.

But on Friday afternoon, it was the scene of a traffic nightmare during the busy holiday weekend.

"Horrible timing, bad luck and Murphy's Law all happened," Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman John Richard said.

The sweltering heat prevented the locking mechanisms from lining up at the drawbridge on US-31, forcing officials to close it for nearly three hours.

"I've never heard of that happening," Richard explained. "Usually there are short-term delays, like the gates won't open up, but nothing like what happened on Friday."

Gerald Putnam works at the Jet’s Pizza near the bridge and got caught up in the gridlock on what's normally a 15-minute drive in from Spring Lake.

"It took me 2 1/2 hours on Friday to get to work," Putnam told 24 Hour News 8. "It was just insane that day."

He and most others took a detour on the new M-231 bypass, but that was bumper-to-bumper traffic as well.

Drawbridge problems persisted over the next two days. On Saturday, a failed switch caused a short delay, and an operator error on Sunday caused a brief closure as well.

"If it keeps breaking all the time, there's no use to have it," Putnam said.

Richard said MDOT has looked into getting rid of the drawbridge and replacing it with a taller, standard bridge, but it just isn’t feasible.

"To replace that bridge with a higher drawbridge, say 45 feet, to double the height — it would still require some openings for some commercial vessels to go through there," Richard said. "Now to get rid of a drawbridge altogether so it's 60 feet above the water, the impacts of the elevation... (it) would have huge impacts to Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and not to mention the price tag would be astronomical, maybe half a billion."

Those are state dollars MDOT just doesn't have.

"We don't have the funding. We exhaust our funding just to maintain the existing system. That's why we resurface stuff as opposed to reconstruct stuff," Richard said.

Richard hopes to reassure drivers and explained that a three-hour closure at the drawbridge is especially uncommon. He doesn't expect what happened on Friday to happened often.

"Definitely not. This was definitely anomaly, for sure," he said.