Deputies seek 2 suspects in Holland Twp home invasion

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are searching for two suspect who assaulted a man after breaking into an apartment in Holland Township Thursday.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. inside an apartment at the Lakes of Holland apartment complex on Carmella Lane at 136th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say two men entered the apartment then assaulted the man and demanded money. When the suspect couldn't find any cash, deputies say they stole a small amount of medical marijuana and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.