Ottawa County

1 injured in Ottawa Co. motorcycle-semi truck crash

Posted: May 29, 2018 03:16 PM EDT

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland man was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck in Ottawa County.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday on northbound 96th Avenue near Polk Street in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Christopher Pearl was trying to pass a semi-truck when his motorcycle hit the driver’s side door of another semi-truck that was slowing and turning left into Tyson Foods.  

Pearl was flown from the scene to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

Investigators say Pearl was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

