Power restored at Cedar Point on Memorial Day
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOOD) — Cedar Point says power has been restored after a portion of the park was without electricity for over an hour on Memorial Day.
At 2:23 p.m. Monday, the Sandusky, Ohio amusement park tweeted that Ohio Edison was working to swiftly fix the issue. Power was restored at 3:49 p.m. Monday.
One man said people were stuck on the Sky Ride.
“Gonna be there for a while,” Brian Fontanella tweeted with a video showing smoke rising from the building that houses the gondolas.
It’s unclear if anyone else is stranded on a stalled ride, or what caused the outage.
Like West Michigan, temperatures in Sandusky were also sweltering, hitting 89 degrees around 2 p.m. Monday.
