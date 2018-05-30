Woman pleads again in Muskegon day care death

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Keysha Michelle Collins' mug shot.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A former day care owner has admitted to neglect in connection to the death of a 1-year-old last year.

Keysha Collins pleaded guilty to second-degree child neglect Tuesday, the day her trial was scheduled to begin.

In August of last year, Collins pleaded no contest to neglect, a child abuse charge was dropped and she was expected to avoid jail under the terms of a plea agreement.

An undated courtesy photo of Korey Brown.

But the baby's mother told 24 Hour News 8 she was never consulted about that deal. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson apologized, saying the oversight was an "honest mistake," and his office filed in October to withdraw from the agreement. The judge eventually allowed the prosecutor's office to back out and a new trial date was set.

There was no deal involved in Tuesday's plea.

The charges stem from the April 2017 death of 1-year-old Korey Brown at Keysha Keepers Daycare in Muskegon. Authorities say Collins was asleep while another child had "contact" with Korey, leading to his death.